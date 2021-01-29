Lalu Prasad Yadav's Bail Plea In Fodder Scam Deferred By Jharkhand High Court

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea was deferred by Jharkhand High Court on Friday after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for more time. Lalu has been serving a prison term in connection with the multiple fodder scam cases. A bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh heard his bail plea in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam and posted the matter for next hearing on February 5.

"Jharkhand High Court defers bail of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after CBI asked for more time, in connection with Fodder scam case. The matter will be next heard on February 5," RJD chief's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said as quoted by ANI.

Earlier on January 25, a report was submitted to the High Court on behalf of Lalu, giving details that he has already completed more than half of the jail term awarded by a CBI court in the case and made a request for early hearing in the Dumka treasury matter. The court had accepted the plea and fixed January 29 for taking up the matter.

Lalu had already acquired bail in three cases of over Rs 900 crore fodder scam and submitted his bail plea for Dumka treasury case. The RJD chief, who has not been keeping well was airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi on January 23. The State Medical Board in Jharkhand had referred the RJD chief, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for further treatment at AIIMS.

Lalu, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

The Dumka treasury embezzlement case is a part of the fodder scam cases, pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the State's chief minister.

(With inputs from Agencies)

