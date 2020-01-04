Lalu Yadav Holds Darbar In Ranchi Jail; Video Of The RJD Chief's Meeting Goes Viral

Ever since the formation of Hemant Soren's govt in Jharkhand, RJD president Lalu Yadav, who is convicted in the fodder scam, is flouting jail manual every day, and holding darbar in the RIMS hospital, Ranchi. Lalu Yadav is under judicial custody and is admitted in the paying ward Room no.11 of the RIMS hospital, Ranchi on health grounds.

Two video clips, the first one is of a 25-second long video of Lalu Yadav holding darbar and meeting 8-9 people on Friday, January 3, 2020, in the verandah of the Hospital has gone viral. In the video Lalu could be seen sitting on a chair, wearing a cap and shawl wrapped around his body and is talking to a group of 6 people sitting on the chair with 2-3 other people standing around him.

Lalu holds darbar in Ranchi jail

In the second video which is 36 seconds long, someone could be seen serving snacks to the guests and Lalu also eating the snack. According to the jail manual, 3 visitors can meet Lalu, every Saturday. Under special circumstances, with the permission of jail authorities, his family members or lawyer can meet him any day.

Read: Lalu Yadav turns poet for Bihar 2020 polls, pens stinging ode for CM Nitish Kumar

Even though convicted Lalu Yadav is admitted in the hospital under judicial custody and under the surveillance of police personnel, DGP K N Choubey was quoted saying "so far we have not received any communication from RIMS hospital administration regarding violation of jail manual. If we get any information then we will see. RIMS hospital has its administration and also the health department is there. He is in judicial custody not in police custody ."

RJD has alleged that , Lalu Yadav was harassed during Raghuvar Das's tenure and called Lalu Yadav a" political prisoner ". Jharkhand RJD President Abhay Singh said, "Jail manual is not applicable for those who are lodged in jail on charges of loot, rape, murder and they can meet people every day."

"But jail manual is applicable for Lalu Yadav who is a political prisoner and is the president of RJD and former chief minister and former Union Minister, why this partisan attitude .for the past 5 years our leader Lalu ji was harassed by Raghuvar govt. Raghubar das never allowed Lalu ji to meet his son, and that is the reason why Raguvar Das also lost the election and BJP was ousted from power. There is no Janta darbar being held by Lalu ji ."

BJP has demanded immediate action and has alleged that Hemant Soren's govt is being remote-controlled from Jail.

Read: Now, Lalu-Rabri themselves plunge into the 'ghostly' exchange

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said that " Hemant Soren govt is running from jail and it's a violation of jail manual. Hemant Soren's govt is remote-controlled by Lalu Yadav . I appeal that the CBI and the court should intervene and put him in jail . As he has been lodged in hospital on health grounds but he is holding darbar. People of Bihar should be cautious, if RJD returns to power than Lalu Yadav, and the likes of Shahabuddin and Rajballabh Yadav will run the govt from jail ."

This is not the first time that Lalu has violated the Jail manual. Immediately after the victory of JMM-CONGRESS-RJD alliance govt, On December 26, Lalu met former Bihar Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh and a dozen other people violating Jail manual in a repeated offence.

Read: 15 years of Lalu's rule vs Nitish raj: Poster war begins in Bihar before assembly polls

Earlier as well, when Hemant Soren was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Lalu was lodged in Hotwar Jail in 2013-2014, Jharkhand Ministers visited the Jail almost every day and served him homemade food.

The scenario changed when Lalu again went to jail in December 2017, and Raghubar Das-led BJP govt enforced strict regulations and even Lalu's family members were not allowed to visit the jail except Saturday. Lalu's son Tejaswi was also denied meeting beyond 5 pm, even on Saturday, for which he would often cite the politics of vendetta, alleging that the BJP wants to kill his ailing father.

Notably, on 6 May 2017, Republic TV exposed Lalu, by airing his telephonic conversation with mafia don Shahabuddin from Jail.

Read: Lalu's ghosts threaten to cast their spell on Bihar politics