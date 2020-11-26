Lalu Yadav Moved Back To RIMS' Paying Ward From Directors' Bungalow, Before Bail Hearing

A day after an audio-tape of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was released allegedly trying to be luring BJP MLAs to his side, Yadav has been shifted on Thursday, from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)' Director's bungalow back to the Paying ward where he was previously lodged, as ordered by Jharkhand jail administration. Yadav was shifted from the Paying Ward to Director's bungalow to protect him from exposure to coronavirus as some security guards posted at the paying ward had tested positive for Covid-19. The former Union Minister's bail hearing in the Fodder scam is scheduled on Friday.

On Wednesday an audiotape of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav circulated wherein he is allegedly heard speaking to a BJP MLA Lalan Paswan from Pirpainti constituency. In the audiotape, Lalu, whose very use of a phone itself may constitute a violation, is heard saying, "Many congratulations Paswan ji. Listen we will make you a minister and take your name forward. Right now, you refrain from voting or vote on our side." When Lalan Paswan says that he is supposed to vote along party lines, Lalu Yadav is heard saying, "Do not go to the assembly on that day. Be absent, tell them you tested positive for Coronavirus." Previously, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of personally calling NDA MLAs and luring them to switch sides.

Taking cognizance of the issue, Jharkhand Home Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka stated that he has sought a report from the police headquarters to ascertain the veracity of the tape. Moreover, the BJP MLA Lalan Paswan has registered a complaint against the former Bihar CM in a vigilance court at Patna. RJD has dismissed the audiotape, stating anyone can mimic him.

Lalu's bail hearing

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports. Bail hearing for the last case in the fodder scam is fixed on November 27, with the CBI opposing it.

