Incarcerated RJD supremo Lalu Yadav on Thursday moved Jharkhand High Court challenging his conviction and sentence by a special CBI court pertaining to the withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam case. Lalu Yadav has pleaded before the Jharkhand HC for suspension of his sentence in the matter, his counsel Devarshi Mandal said. The RJD supremo has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The petition further mentions that former Bihar CM requires better medical facilities to monitor his health. However, it is still not clear when will the court hear his petition.

Lalu Yadav's health condition serious but stable, says hospital

Three days ago, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in a statement said that the formidable political leader's 'kidney is functioning at 20 per cent capacity' while 'his health condition is being monitored closely'. The ailing 73-year old former Bihar CM was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to state-run RIMS on health grounds. The RJD leader suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems. He is a patient of stage-4 of kidney ailment.

Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years jail term

A special CBI court in Ranchi, on February 21 sentenced the RJD supremo to 5 years imprisonment in connection to 5th fodder scam. Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year. After his arrest in 2017 in connection to other fodder scam cases, he walked out of jail in April 2021, after procuring bail. The special court directed CBI to provide a copy of the judgment, the FIR and the charge sheet of the fodder scam case to the ED for necessary action.

The CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including 6 women for insufficient evidence. Lalu Yadav's counsel has argued for lighter sentencing keeping his age in mind.