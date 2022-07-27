Lalu Yadav's Former OSD & Alleged Kingpin In Land-for-jobs Scam Arrested By CBI In Patna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Bhola Yadav, then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the alleged kingpin in the land-for-jobs scam case. The agency is also conducting searches at four locations - all premises of Bhola Yadav - in Darbhanga and Patna.

The land for job scam dates back to 2006 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Bhola Yadav served as OSD to Lalu from 2005-09.

It is alleged that the RJD supremo allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways. Prime properties in Patna were sold or gifted to the family members of the former minister in return for railway jobs to their owners and their families, CBI said.

Sources say that Bhola Yadav was a close aide of the then railway minister for many years and has also witnessed the transfer of lands. His arrest would provide significant evidence in the case. Yadav will be produced before Rouse Avenue court later in the day and the CBI is likely to seek his two-week custody.

CBI raids Lalu Yadav in connection with land for job scam

In May this year, the agency raided 16 locations during which it recovered a few incriminating documents from the premises of Lalu Prasad and his family members.

The CBI registered a fresh corruption case against Lalu Yadav, the then union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters, and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

"During the period 2004-2009 Lalu Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group "D" Post in different Zones of Railways," CBI officials said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in Patna in favour of the Yadav family and a private company controlled by Yadav's family and they were also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties.

"In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 Sq. feet land, immovable properties at Patna were acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer," the CBI official claimed.