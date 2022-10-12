Land-for-job Scam: CBI Summons DyCM Tejashwi Yadav's PS To Appear In Delhi Office Today

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's private secretary has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear for questioning in its Delhi office on Wednesday in connection with the land-fro-job scam case in the railways when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister, ANI reported citing sources.

Sanjay Yadav, private secretary of Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was questioned on Saturday and was again called to appear before the central agency for questioning on Monday, but he did not turn up. It is pertinent to mention that Sanjay had served as PS to Tejashwi during the latter's first tenure as deputy CM in 2015 as well. According to the officials, Tejashwi's PS was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court.

Notably, this comes after the CBI filed a chargesheet on October 7, before a special court against former Bihar CMs Lalu Yadava and Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in connection with the land-for-job scam case.

CBI files chargesheet in land-for-job scam

In its chargesheet filed in the land-for-job scam, CBI stated, "During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways."

The agency stated that further investigation is underway and also alleged scam occurred when Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

Land for jobs scam

The scam allegedly saw several people donate land to members of Lalu Yadav's family or those connected with them in exchange for jobs at the Railways department, according to the CBI. The lands were usually gifted or donated by the people who needed jobs in the Railways.

The central agency alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Lau Yadav's family members by making payments to most of the sellers in cash. People were allegedly selected for group-D jobs in the Indian Railways as substitutes without any advertisement or public notice issued for the purpose on the basis of forged documents.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)