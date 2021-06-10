Land Mafia Allegations Surface Amidst Bureaucratic Fight In Mysuru

Rohini Sindhuri, former Mysuru deputy commissioner who was shunted out on Saturday after a spat with Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, alleged that the land mafia was behind her transfer from the city.



The former district commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri on Wednesday released supporting documents on her allegations against KR Nagar MLA SA RA Mahesh on irregularities in land transactions. A complaint regarding illegal construction of the choultry (party hall) of MLA SA. RA. Mahesh at Dattagalli built on a rajakaluve (stormwater drain) was being surveyed by the DC office.



Talking to Republic Network, Rohini Sindhuri said, “The whole modus operandi is to threaten and scare officers so that they do not take action on illegality. I have paid no heed to any of his empty threats and so even after my transfer, he is making statements against me. Prima facie, irregularities, and illegalities are made out. Hence they need to be inquired into and taken to a logical conclusion.”



“Shilpa Nag has colluded with the politicians and did a resignation drama just to get me out to serve their purpose. After the transfer orders, she had spoken to regional media that her mission was accomplished and that she was willing to take back her resignation. Her mission was not to allow the inquiry on the illegal land mafia in Mysore,” added Rohini Sindhuri.



“There are more irregularities in Mysore Urban Development Authority( MUDA) from land conversion in Lingambudhi village on the outskirts of the city to orders approving the conversion of 2 acres of land near Lingambudhi Lake for commercial purposes. The board members are all from political parties who are the signing authorities. They present the files to the board for approval and they approve their own files. This was also under my scrutiny which had not gone down well with the stakeholders of the organization,” alleged Rohini.



Protesting against the allegations made by Rohini Sindhuri in front of regional Commissioner office SA RA Mahesh said, “If I had constructed the choultry on the stormwater drain, and if the investigation proves that I had violated the norms, I will handover the party hall to the government and I will also retire from public life. If her allegations are proved wrong there should be necessary action taken against Rohini Sindhuri and she should resign.”



“If she was an upright officer, why did she go to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to get her transfer order squashed. On the other hand, Shilpa Nag handed over the charge without a fuss. Rohini Sindhuri is only aiming for publicity but without any substance. If she has any proof about land grab, she can give it to the state government to probe,” added MLA Mahesh.

The opposition demanded an independent inquiry into this controversy. Talking about the controversy in Bengaluru, Opposition Party Leader Siddaramiah said, “There should be an independent inquiry on this. If you have observed Rohini Sindhuri's statement on Monday, she alleged that she was investigating the land mafia, which is one reason for the transfer. Why did Shilpa Nag tender her resignation? There should be a proper inquiry on that. Whoever is involved in the land mafia, whoever tried to misuse the officers in that land mafia should be revealed through an independent inquiry.”



Government is not in favor of independent agency inquiry based on the demand of the opposition. Talking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan said, “The local District Administrators can inquire on the allegations and take the required action. There is no cover-up in this, as everything is transparent in the form of documents. Once the district administrators submit the investigation report, the truth will be revealed.”



On Saturday, the Karnataka government transferred Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag. Sindhuri has been made commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Nag will now be the director of e-governance of the rural development and panchayat raj department.

Image Source- ANI/@ABHISHEKMATH18/@MYTRINTRIN/TWITTER