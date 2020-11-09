Lashkar Attempt To Revive Terrorism In Valley Foiled; Terror Hideout Busted In Poonch

In a major success for security forces along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu, a terror hideout has been busted in a joint operation of Jammu- Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.

“Based on specific input by police a joint search operation was launched by Special Operation Group Poonch and 10 Assam in the general area of Kirni in the jurisdiction of police station Poonch in the intervening night of 8/9 November. During the search operation, a bag full of arms and ammunition hidden under boulders was found near LOC,” the Police statement read.

'To activate more terrorist-related actions'

Joint security forces have recovered 04 AK 56, 04 AK magazines, 141 AK rounds, 02 AGL grenades, 02 Hand grenade, 20 Islamic Diaries, 01 Camel bag, AK accessories and 01 Rucksack. “Initial investigation reveals that this consignment of arms and ammunition was to be smuggled to Kashmir valley to activate more terrorist-related actions by LET (Lashkar-E-Toiba)terrorists.

