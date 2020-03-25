Uttarakhand Police Lists Guidelines For 21-day Lockdown Protocol

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to arrest the spread of Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Police made late-night announcements to apprise the citizens of the State not to panic as essential commodities will be made available during the lockdown period.

"All the citizens of the state are hereby informed that shops selling essential commodities will be open from 7 am to 10 am every day. People can buy the necessary commodities during that time. Medical stores and hospitals will be open the whole day. Apart from these, any other man stepping out for non-essential items or any unnecessary vehicular movement will be dealt with strict actions against the offenders," the police announced on loudspeakers.

21-day lockdown

India witnessed a massive rise in the Coronavirus cases as the number of infected cases surged to 536 with 11 deaths due to the deadly virus, while 39 cases have been recovered and discharged. Taking stock of the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country starting from the midnight of March 25.

All offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with the minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

Moreover, legal action can be taken against a person who does not follow the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions. An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.