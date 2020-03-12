'Law And Order Situation In Delhi Is Completely Normal', Says Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa

The Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Wednesday addressed the media on the progress of the investigation over the Delhi violence that took place on February 23. Randhawa said that so far the Delhi Police has filed over 712 FIRs and has arrested more than 200 accused in the Delhi violence matter. He also said that the police is making use of Technology to identify the accused for their investigation process.

Speaking to the media Randhawa said, "Right now, the law and order situation in Delhi is completely normal. Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation. There was a strong and visible presence of Delhi Police during Holi on the streets of Delhi. It was celebrated much peacefully as compared to last year. The calls to PCR drastically reduced to 8667 as it was 18798 last year."

Explaining about the investigation process he said, "The law and order situation in northeast Delhi is normal. In the earlier stage of the investigation, the Delhi Police had made several preventive detentions and also shared the same with the media. Earlier we had also sent out an appeal to the public which included Whatsapp number, E-mail id to submit the footages they have related to the violence."

"We have received a lot of videos that will help us in the investigation. We got a lot of videos with the help of people and media personnel through which the investigation is going on. I want to thank the people of Delhi and media persons because of their help and footages the investigation has been moving forward. So far 712 FIRs have been registered in Delhi violence and will do so further. There is a special desk in the DCP office where you can file a complaint. If the complaint consists of cognisable offence the FIR will be lodged," he added.

Randhawa on northeast Delhi violence

Further speaking about northeast Delhi he said, "This area is a congested area and it has a history of riots. In 1992 riots 20 FIRS were registered. Now we have registered 712 FIRs. As the investigation is moving further we are arresting accused. Till now more than 200 accused have been arrested. People who have taken law in their hands - strict action will be taken against them. In our investigation, we are making use of technology. We are doing an analysis of all footage; face recognition technology is being used to identify people."

"Many people have come forward to record their statements. There will be no action against the innocents. There has been progress in three cases. SIT and Local police are conducting the probe. Delhi Police is investigating in many different angles," he added.

