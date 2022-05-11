Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Reacts As SC Puts Sedition Law On Hold; 'PM's Intent Is Clear'

In his first reaction to the SC putting the sedition law on hold, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju observed that PM Modi's intent was communicated to the apex court. When asked about whether the SC's order was an overreach, Rijiju told the media that it is imperative for all institutions to respect each other while not crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha'. This assumes significance as the court had disregarded Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's suggestion to allow the registration of sedition cases with the consent of an SP-rank officer. At the same time, the Union Minister clarified that he was not aware of the exact order in the matter.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju stated, "We have made our position very clear. And we also informed the honourable court about the intention of the honourable Prime Minister. Beyond that, if anything else has happened, I don't know. But one thing I must say is that we respect the independence of the court. But there is a thing called Lakshman Rekha (red line). All the organs of the state must respect each other and also practise our respect in letter and spirit. Whatever we say and whatever we do, we have to ensure the provisions of the Constitution of India as well as all existing laws."

SC's landmark order

The order of the SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli came on the bunch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code- known as the sedition law in common parlance. In an affidavit filed on May 9, the Ministry of Home Affairs acknowledged that there are concerns about this section being applied and abused for purposes not intended by law. It also made it clear that PM Modi is cognizant of the various views on this subject and is in favour of shedding the colonial baggage that has passed its utility.

The affidavit noted, "In that spirit, the Government of India has scrapped over 1500 outdated laws since 2014-15. It has also ended over 25,000 compliance burdens which were causing unnecessary burdens to people of our country. Various offences causing mindless hindrances which were causing mindless hindrances to people have been de-criminalized. Laws which reeked of colonial mindset have no place in today's India". Maintaining that it had decided to re-examine and re-consider the sedition provisions, it urged the SC to not examine the validity of Section 124A until the reconsideration exercise is completed.

However, the SC asked the Centre and the state to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking sedition charges until Section 124A is reconsidered. Moreover, it allowed people to approach courts for relief if fresh sedition cases are registered against them. The bench also ordered that all pending cases, appeals and proceedings pertaining to charges framed under the sedition law must be kept in abeyance. It also mentioned that individuals languishing in jail as a result of sedition charges can move the courts to seek bail.