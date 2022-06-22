Lawrence Bishnoi Discloses 2 Gangs Joined Together To Kill Sidhu Moosewala | SCOOP

As the investigation into the broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala continues, Republic has gathered inside scoop of the probe and the interrogation of 'prime accused' gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. As per sources, Lawrence Bishnoi has disclosed that two gangs clubbed together to kill Moosewala.

Priyawat and Rupa gang came to Mansa on May 25 for the purpose and stayed at different places in Mansa till May 29, waiting for the right time to kill Moosewala, Bishnoi has claimed. Moreover, he has alleged that all shooters were unknown to each other as they were working on the directions of Goldy Brar.

The nexus of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is under the scanner in the Punjabi singer's murder. Bishnoi is said to be one of the 'key accused' in the probe. Earlier, the Delhi Police had called him the 'mastermind' behind the popular singer's murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder on social media.

On Tuesday evening, a court extended the police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought to Punjab by the state police from Delhi last week. The court extended Bishnoi’s remand by five days, sources said. The gangster, who was questioned at the Crime Investigation Agency office in Kharar near Chandigarh, was brought in a bullet-proof vehicle under heavy police escort. After Bishnoi was brought from Delhi, he was produced before a court in Mansa that had then remanded him to seven-day police custody.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind, and two from the front, and opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. All three people in the car sustained injuries. The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters of the renowned singer.

