Lawrence Bishnoi Not Named In Moosewala Murder FIR, Punjab Govt Reveals As HC Quashes Plea

In a key development on Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the petition filed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Expressing concern that he will be killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police, he called for his security to be beefed up and videography in case he is arrested by the Punjab Police for the singer-cum-Congress leader's murder. However, the Punjab government informed the court that the police has neither sought a production warrant for him so far nor does his name feature in the murder FIR.

Terming his plea 'premature', the HC turned it down. Earlier, the Patiala House Cout had also refused to entertain a similar plea stressing that there there was no ground for the accused to file such an application. On Tuesday, he was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in an old Arms Act case and remanded to police custody for 3 days. However, sources revealed that he will be questioned about Moosewala's murder as well. His Canada-based associate Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the singer-cum-Congress leader's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

A day earlier, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP". So far, one person has been arrested in this case.