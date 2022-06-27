Lawrence Bishnoi's Father Moves SC Over His Custody To Punjab Police, Hearing On July 11

In the latest development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the alleged 'mastermind' of the heinous crime, Lawrence Bishnoi's father has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the orders passed by the Delhi Court and Mansa Court granting Bishnoi's custody to the police.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea moved by Bishnu's father on Monday, the hearing will take place on July 11, 2022.

According to his father, Bishnoi was not getting a lawyer in the Mansa Court of Punjab as the bar had refused his lawyer to appear in the court. Apart from that, he also claimed that there was an old order of the Supreme Court stating that Bishnoi should not be taken to Punjab further adding that despite this, he was taken to the state and is kept under police custody.

Levelling these claims, his father also demanded that the matter should be heard in the Supreme Court and he can be also questioned in Delhi.

Notably, this came at the time when Lawrence Bishnoi had already alleged to have a threat to his life in Punjab as he claimed earlier that he can be killed in a fake police encounter. He also alleged that no one was allowing him a lawyer in Punjab.

Delhi court grants Lawrence Bishnoi's custody to Punjab Police

Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody to Punjab police further allowing them to present Bishnoi in the Mansa court in Punjab in connection to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. While he was granted custody on certain conditions including an immediate medical test, it was ordered that he would be handcuffed and shackled and will be taken in a bullet-proof vehicle.

Later, he was produced before the Mansa court and was remanded in police custody for more days. In a recent, the court had also extended his remand.

These developments are related to the killing of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, just a day after his security cover was removed by the Punjab government.

