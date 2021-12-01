Lawyer Arrested For Raping Minor In Bareilly

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a lawyer in Baradari area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house and Taurn alias Govind reached there and took the girl to her office and raped her, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The lawyer also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

Later, the girl reached home and informed her aunt about the incident and her father registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO ACT at Baradari Police Station, police said.

The accused was arrested by the police.

