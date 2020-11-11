Lawyers' Body AIBA Welcomes SC Verdict Granting Bail To Arnab, Condemns 'illegal Arrest'

The All India Bar Association on Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. AIBA chairman Dr. Adesh Aggarwala stated, "The verdict has proved that victims of human rights can depend upon our Indian Supreme Court for protection of their rights". He added that Arnab's "illegal arrest" was an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.

A day after his arrest, the AIBA chairman had called for Arnab's immediate release and called out the Maharashtra government's "blatant misuse of power". The lawyers' body stressed that this "illegal arrest" is an attack on individual freedom and the media. Most importantly, the AIBA mentioned that the Mumbai Police had violated the guidelines laid down by the SC in its verdict in the DK Basu vs State of West Bengal case. According to the lawyers' body, the police's refusal to follow these norms should result in contempt of court proceedings. Moreover, it urged departmental action to be initiated against police officials who violated these safeguards.

SC orders immediate release of Arnab Goswami

While granting bail, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith. The detailed judgment regarding the reasons for the order shall be released for the Supreme Court later.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Arnab Goswami. The Editor-in-Chief has faced a relentless malicious campaign at the hands of the Maharashtra govt; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/SlcHppoclT — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2020

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

