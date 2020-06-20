Lawyers' Body Writes To Kerala HC Chief Justice To Cease Physical Sitting Till June 30

The Kerala High Court Advocates Association on Saturday wrote to High Court Chief Justice S. Mani Kumar to seek discontinuation of physical court sittings and filings till June 30 after a policeman who visited the court premises tested postitive for coronavirus. The cop from Kalamassery Police Station had visited the High Court and the AG office, following which the office was shut.

The letter said that following detection of the case, some liaison officers in the Advocate General''s office and Special GP (Vigilance) had been advised to go into quarantine. "Further, we learn that one of the Honorable Judges of the high court has also decided to go into quarantine," the letter said.

Continuing with physical sitting very risky

The association said that while the possibilities of further contacts for the officer who came to the Court are less, they may not be able to exhaustively list out all possible contacts of the policeman. It said secondary contacts, ie. primary contacts of the persons who are now in quarantine also cannot be assessed with any kind of certainty.

"In such circumstances, continuing with physical sitting would be very risky at this juncture," the KHCAA said and requested the Chief Justice to discontinue the physical sittings and physical filings in the High Court till June 30. The association said the court's reopening may be considered based on results of tests of primary contacts of the person who is now tested positive.

"The consideration of admission matters on video conferencing can be continued. To enable consideration of all matters a few division benches also may be constituted on video conferencing," the letter said.

(With inputs from agencies) (PTI Photo)

