Lawyers Come Out In Support Of Prashant Bhushan As SC Holds Him Guilty; Issue Statement

After the Supreme Court on Friday held activist and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption, over 1,000 lawyers from across the nation have urged the apex court to “take corrective steps to prevent the miscarriage of justice”.

'Justice is not a cloistered virtue'

In a statement, the lawyers, including senior members of the Bar said, “This judgment does not restore the authority of the court in the eyes of the public. Rather, it will discourage lawyers from being outspoken. From the days of the supersession of judges and the events thereafter, it has been the Bar that has been the first to stand in defence of the independence of the judiciary.” It added that a “silenced” Bar “cannot lead to a strong court”. Among the signatories are Shyam Divan, Vrinda Grover, Raju Ramachandran, Iqbal Chagla and Biswajit Bhattacharya.

“An independent judiciary does not mean that judges are immune from scrutiny and comment. It is the duty of lawyers to freely bring any shortcomings to the notice of bar, bench and the public at large. While some of us may have divergent views on the advisability and content of Mr Prashant Bhushan’s two tweets, we are unanimous of the view that no contempt of court was intended or committed especially when contrasted with the normal standard that ‘Justice is not a cloistered virtue… She must be allowed to suffer the scrutiny and respectful, even though outspoken comments of ordinary men’,” the statement said.

“While Mr Prashant Bhushan as a lawyer of good standing of the Supreme Court, may not be an ordinary man, his tweets do not say anything out of the ordinary, other than what is routinely expressed about the court’s working in recent years by many on public fora and on social media. Even some retired judges of the Supreme Court have expressed somewhat similar views,” the statement added.

"We intend to file a review': Dhavan

Meanwhile, Prashant Bhushan on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that he will file a petition seeking review of its August 14 judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court. Senior advocate Dr Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Prashant Bhushan, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that he will file a review against the August 14 judgment holding Bhushan guilty of contempt of court.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on August 14, had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest. Bhushan faces six months simple imprisonment or fine up to Rs 2,000 or both as the maximum punishment for the contempt. The top court would hear on August 20, the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

