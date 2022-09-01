Lawyers Write To HC For Immediate Intervention In Shivamurthy POCSO Case As Clamour Builds

A petition has been filed seeking 'immediate intervention' of the Karnataka High Court in the Murugha Mutt seer case in which Chitradurga math chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been booked for the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls.

The petitioner has sought a court-monitored probe in the case, alleging that the "investigation is not carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner."

The petition also highlighted that seer Shivamurthy has not even been summoned even after being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

'Already prejudice caused on part of the investigation,' says petition

The petition, which was filed by practising advocates, noted that the POCSO- accused seer held a press conference after the FIR was registered in the case. "He (Seer) alleged that a conspiracy was being plotted against him and he pleads to be innocent. It is further submitted that he being an influential person and having many followers spread across Karnataka, these statements would cause prejudice to the investigation and would mislead the investigation," the letter said.

It added, "The Accused No.1 in Crime No. 387/2022 has not been summoned by the police. Whereas, these lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation, owing to the above-mentioned reasons."

The petition said that there is a need for immediate intervention of the court in monitoring the ongoing probe against the seer "in the interest of Justice, so as to ensure fair and free investigation."

Murugha math seer's anticipatory bail plea adjourned to Friday

Shivamurthy's anticipatory bail plea in the alleged sexual abuse case has been adjourned to September 2 by a local court in Chitradurga on Thursday.

The pontiff, who had applied for anticipatory bail on Monday, was additionally booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday as one of the girls is from the SC community. A total of five people have been accused in the case.

The statement of two victims were recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the math and residing in a hostel, also run by the monastery, were sexually abused between January 2019 and June 2022.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the case and issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in the next seven days.

Meanwhile, the girls in the Mutt's hostel have been relocated by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials. They have been shifted to the Kogunde Morarji Desai Hostel. Presently, the entire mutt premises is under police surveillance and the atmosphere is said to be tense.