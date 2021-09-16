Lecturer Arrested For Sending Fake Email In Name Of Higher Education Secretary

Police arrested a lecturer of a college in Sambalpur on the charge of sending a fake email in the name of Higher Education Department secretary, an official said.

The lecturer P Bhoi had sent an email in the name of the Higher Education department secretary to Jhasketan Sahu (JKS) College, Parmanpur, principal Sandhyarani Mishra that alleged corrupt practices had been adopted in the recruitment of clerks in the college, which was held on August 26.

The letter also ordered an inquiry into the recruitment process.

Sources said, the principal first inquired with the higher authorities to ascertain the authenticity of the email and when she came to know that the letter was not from the office of the Commissioner-cum-secretary of the Higher Education department, she lodged a complaint in the cyber police station.

Inspector-in-charge of the Cyber Police Station, Sambalpur, Padmasini Meher said, suspecting some malpractice in the appointment of clerks in the college, the lecturer had sent the fake mail.

Sources said Bhoi had created the gmail account, using the phone number of a peon of the college, from which he had sent the email to the principal.

The accused lecturer hails from Jagdalpur under Padampur sub-division in Bargarh district. He had joined the college around 5 years ago. The lecturer was arrested from his village, police said.

He has been arrested under various sections of IPC besides section 66 (D) of IT Act, 2008. Further investigation into the matter is still underway, said police.