Left Parties Visit Violence-stricken Manipur, Seek Action To Restore Peace

In a recent development, both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) visited Manipur for a three-day visit starting on July 6th. The five-member delegation included CPI(M) Rajya Sabha members Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas, CPI Rajya Sabha members Binoy Viswam and Sandosh Kumar P, as well as CPI Lok Sabha member Subbarayan.

During their visit, the Left party leaders toured relief camps and affected areas and subsequently met with Manipur Governor Ansuiya Uikey in Imphal. They discussed the ongoing violence in various areas of Manipur, where people are losing their lives in riots on a weekly basis. The leaders also addressed incidents such as intermittent firing in the Kangvai-Awang Lekhai area of Bishnupur district on Friday night and the recent killing of a teenager, a Manipur commando, and Kuki militants in a gunfight. The Left leaders emphasised the regularity of violent gunfights and the resulting casualties and injuries.

Republic speaks to Left leaders

In an interview with Republic, John Brittas, CPI(M) Member of Parliament, expressed the tense situation in Manipur and clarified that their visit was not driven by any political agenda. He emphasised that the central government failed to grasp the seriousness of the situation.

"We went to a total of 10 Relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang and Imphal and also visited hospitals where many injured are getting treated. Relief camps are in bad shape, medicines and food are limited and facilities provided by the government are inadequate. Almost more than 50,000 ethnic communities affected people are living in almost 300 relief camps here, we went to all relief camps," he said.

Brittas claimed that the conduct of the government had exacerbated the violence instead of quelling it. He stressed that all issues should be resolved through negotiation, yet the incumbent government has failed to bring the conflicting parties to the negotiating table.

CPI slams central govt

L.Thoiren, Secretary of the CPI Manipur State Council, also spoke to Republic and highlighted the responsibility of leaders from all parties to advocate for peace and normalcy in Manipur, which has been engulfed in violence for two months.

"We want to ask the government why it is still not taking stern action against the well-armed people from foreign countries and Kuki militants under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact who openly target Meiteis and demand Kuki homeland and separate administration," he said. Thoiren criticised the Prime Minister's silence and the central government's inaction, urging them to immediately abrogate the SoO pact and drive away foreign militants to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

He further claimed that the central government has stripped the Chief Minister's authority, rendering him ineffective in overseeing the Unified Command and Peace Committee, thus failing to protect the lives and properties of civilians.

The Left leaders met Kuki as well as the Meitei communities and heard their demands. The Kuki community requested a separate state administration unit, while the Meitei community urged preventing Kuki insurgents from entering the plains and rejected their demand for a separate Union Territory. Both communities expressed major concerns about returning to villages where houses have been destroyed by violence. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, as they believed his continued leadership would not bring about normalcy in the state.