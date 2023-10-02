Last Updated:

Left-wing Extremism Case: NIA Crackdown On Maoists; Searches Underway In Telangana, Andhra

In a major crackdown, the National Investigation  Agency (NIA) has been carrying out searches at over 60 locations against the Maoists sympathisers on Monday.

Abheet Sajwan

In a major crackdown, the National Investigation  Agency (NIA) carried out searches at over 60 locations against the Maoist sympathisers on Monday. The multi-location raids are underway in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with left-wing extremism. 

In Andhra Pradesh, the raids are being carried out in Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, and various other locations. Also, in the state of Telangana, the raids are being conducted in Hyderabad and various other districts.  

NIA's big crackdown on ISIS module 

Meanwhile, in another big crackdown, the special cell of the National Investigation Agency arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz from southeast Delhi on Sunday after he escaped from the custody of Pune police.

Reportedly, three more have been detained in this crackdown. These terrorists have been identified as Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh, and Talha Liyakat Khan.

(This is a developing story. More details on the raids are awaited)

