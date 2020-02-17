Rapists' Families Misguided By Lawyer, Alleges Nirbhaya's Counsel After 3rd Death Warrant

Following death warrants being issued against Nirbhaya's rapists for a third time on Monday, convicts' lawyer AP Singh continued to exude confidence, stating that he has more legal remedies left. As per the latest warrant, Nirbhaya's rapists will be hanged on March 3 at 6 am.

Addressing reporters after the verdict, Singh stated that until all legal remedies are exhausted, hanging the rapists would be a 'miscarriage of justice'.

"We have a lot of legal options left. Until we exhaust all the legal options, hanging the convicts would be a miscarriage of justice'.

Currently, SC has rejected all convicts' review petitions while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1. The Centre has challenged the assertion that the rapists must all be hanged together, with the Supreme Court currently hearing the plea.

Nirbhaya's lawyer nullifies claims by AP Singh

However, Nirbhaya's lawyer Seema Kushwaha nullified the claims citing the court's order that mandated the rapists to exhaust their legal remedies in a stipulated period. She further accused AP Singh of misguiding the convicts and their families.

"Since they did not file a petition during the stipulated time, all their remedies will be adjourned exhausted. They will have no relief further."

"AP Singh has misguided the convicts and their families," she added.

Arguments in Patiala House Court

The prosecutor listed all the possible legal remedies available to the convicts. He referred to the order of the Supreme Court that no petition pending before it has any bearing on the execution proceedings pending before the trial court. Mentioning that no petition of any convict was pending before the SC and the President of India, he also cited the Delhi High Court order that mandated the rapists to exhaust their legal remedies by February 12.

On the other hand, the counsel for convict Pawan revealed that a curative petition would be filed before the SC in the next few days. Moreover, AP Singh- the counsel for convict Akshay- said that his parents had filed an incomplete mercy plea. Therefore, he stated that Akshay wanted to file an elaborate mercy plea.

At this juncture, Vrinda Grover informed the court that Mukesh did not want her as the counsel. AP Singh added that his client Vinay was on a hunger strike since February 11 and was not in a mentally fit condition. The court directed the jail Superintendent to take care of the convict as per rules.

