LeT Terrorist Abbas Sheikh And Aide Killed In Counter-terror Operation By J&K Police

In a massive success for the counter-terror operations in Kashmir, two dreaded terrorists were eliminated in a swift operation by Srinagar Police. Speaking with Republic Media Network after the successful operation, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, said that one of the two terrorists, Abbas Sheikh was a commander of Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Abbas Shaikh was involved in multiple killings of civilians and Police personnel. The IGP Kashmir also stated that Abbas Sheikh was one of the top 10 most wanted terrorists.

Abbas Sheikh belonged to the Kulgam district and was active since 2005. He had been responsible for bringing youth to terrorism. Through Republic, Vijay Kumar appealed to the parents not to let their children be misguided and brainwashed into terrorism by the terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"We welcome back those who want to return," he added while appealing to all the misguided youth who had taken up arms but want to return to the mainstream.

Two #terrorists killed by JKP in #Srinagar City. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 23, 2021

Top commander of #proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh & his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big #success: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 23, 2021

Recent counter-terror operations

The encounter on Monday comes just two days after the killing of three local terrorists in an encounter in the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. The terrorists who were encountered on Saturday were part of a hit squad of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit. Addressing a press conference after the encounter, the IGP warned terrorists for their activities and said that the Indian forces are so professional that they can spot them in any location. He had also highlighted that the forces completed seven operations against the terrorists without any collateral damage. Moreover, on Friday morning, security forces killed two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists during an encounter in the Pampore district of Awantipora.

The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces have been going after the terror elements prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have been conducting massive counter-terror operations to neutralise terrorists infiltrating from across the border as well as their associates from Kashmir.

Indian army felicitates youth who gave up arms

The Indian Army has not only been eliminating terrorists, saving lives, and maintaining peace, but it has also transformed hundreds of terrorists into responsible citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, the Indian Army organised a programme '23 Years of Homecoming' to commemorate 23 rescued individuals who were pushed across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to be trained as terrorists, but were rescued by the Indian Army on August 23 and 24, 1998. These brave men who were embraced by the Army from the clutches of terrorism came together to share their ordeal at Manasbal in Kashmir. These 23 young boys who were being forced to go across to PoK for training as terrorists 20 years back, were helped by the Army to return to Kashmir.