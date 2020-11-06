LeT Terrorists Surrender During ‘Live Encounter’ In Pampore

Terrorists preferring to surrender over death during encounters is a welcome step, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar told Republic Media Network, as he appealed to the boys, who have picked up arms, to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

"Terrorists surrendering during live encounters is a welcome step and a new development. The young boys are accepting our offers," said IGP Kumar and added, “This year, from January till May we didn’t get any success but from June till date, 09 Kashmiri boys have surrendered during live encounters.”

While giving details about the encounter, Kumar said, “after getting specific input about the presence of 3 terrorists, CASO was launched, last night, terrorists started firing indiscriminately at the security personnel after being tracked and two people received injuries in the firing."

READ | Army Havaldar Found Dead In JK's Bandipora

Both the injured were referred to hospital for treatment and later on, one of them succumbed to his injuries.

“Terrorist who fired upon Kashmiri’s are Pakistani and the bullet that killed Kashmiri too is from Pakistani,” Kumar added.

"2 Dead bodies along with “2 AK 47 and 2 Pistols have been recovered from the encounter spot,” he informed

When asked about the preparations and challenges during the DDC elections, Kumar said “These are grass root level elections so challenges are more because most of the candidates are from the rural belts but we are prepared to deal with all kind of challenges.”

READ | JK Govt Issuing 'disappointing' Remarks On Issues Of Kashmiri Migrant Employees: Raina

Terrorist surrenders

A terrorist, who had joined the LeT in September current year, surrendered during an encounter in Pampore of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. He had responded to the JKP appeal to surrender.

The surrendered terrorist has been identified as Khawar Sultan Mir, a resident of Kadlabal, Pampore and had joined LeT 02 months before.

In the video, Mir said that he is grateful to the JKP that they have given him a chance to start a new life. ‘I joined terror ranks on 1st September and I am thankful to the police that they have given me a chance to start a new life again. I was treated well by them. I dropped my weapon at the encounter site. I appeal those who have joined terror ranks to return as young boys are being lured by the terror outfits.

READ | JK Plans To Provide 100 Pc Tap Water Connections To Rural Households Under JJM By Dec 2022