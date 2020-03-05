Delhi: Lt.Gov Anil Baijal Visits Violence-hit Areas, Holds Meeting With Peace Committee

Khajoori Khas and other riot-hit areas which had to face the brunt of the violence erupting from North East Delhi, are now witnessing various visits by top political leaders. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit yesterday with his delegation, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal too paid a visit. The LG kick-started his tour from Khajoori Khas and then proceeded towards the tyre market which was badly hit during the violence. The LG then headed towards the DCP office of Seelampur where a meeting with Aman committee also transpired. He took stock of the situation and also met local residents there.

Lt. Gov visits riot-hit ares in Delhi

While speaking with media, the LG said, "Along with peace committee members, we held meeting with two members each of the violence-hit areas and urged them to visit their respective locations with the officials of Delhi police to spread the message of peace and harmony. We have asked them not to believe in rumours which are spread by the miscreants and push forward normalcy."

The commissioner of police, SN Srivastava, also briefed the media and stated, "I have already said that some people try to spread rumour and incite violence. Don't go by it. Verify the rumours from the control room. We are working as per the law. Culprits will face action. We are speaking to the people. We are trying to normalise the situation. People are feeling secure."

Haji Raees, the Peace Committee member while talking to republic media network said that "The meeting was productive and the LG peacefully heard us and our problems. He encouraged us to maintain calm and spread the message of peace and harmony. We have been constantly guarding our area and are working with the Delhi Police to ensure a peaceful environment."

Congress also hit the streets of North East Delhi with a delegation comprising KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kumari Shelja, Gaurav Gogoi, Randeep Surjewala.

