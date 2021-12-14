Loan scam: Police to attach properties of Lakshya Tanwar

Ghaziabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Police here on Monday said they will attach properties of Lakshya Tanwar who allegedly helped people get loans worth over Rs 300 crore from banks on fake documents.

Police have sent a report to District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh in this regard and are waiting for his approval to attach the properties, Superintendent of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said.

A special investigating team (SIT) team, probing the case, has identified 21 properties of Tanwar, he added.

Tanwar in connivance with bank officials helped people to avail loans on forged documents, according to police.

The loan scam came to light on August 20, 2020, when a person named Shivam filed a complaint against Tanwar, his wife Priyanka Tanwar, manager of Punjab National Bank Utkarsh Kumar, deputy manager Priyadarshani and other employees at G T Road Kotwali police station, wherein he alleged that Tanwar purchased two properties worth Rs 1.33 crore in his name and obtained a loan of Rs 4 crore from the bank, they said.

During the probe, police found that Shivam and his father Sunil Kumar were hand-in-glove with Tanwar. Shivam had lodged the complaint just to save himself and his father after the bank began sending notices to them for recovery of the loan amount, police said.

They said the SIT has recovered 18 vehicles from Tanwar.

Police are verifying the documents of these vehicles from the regional transport department and they will be auctioned to recover the loan amount, they added, Tanwar and his father Ashok Kumar are currently lodged in jail in connection with the alleged scam. PTI COR AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)