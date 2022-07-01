Lobby Links Teesta Setalvad's Arrest To SC's 2002 Gujarat Riots Judgment; Writes To CJI

Days after activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar were arrested for alleged forgery, criminal conspiracy and other charges, more than 300 advocates, former lawyers and activists have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressing deep distress over the action. The letter said that the sequence of events has sent a chilling message for the practice of law in the courts and for the rule of law in the country.

The letter alleged that the Gujarat police justified the arrests on the basis of Supreme Court's judgement in the Zakia Jafri case.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), who had detained Setalvad in Mumbai on Saturday, handed her over to the Ahmedabad crime branch early on Sunday in connection with a fresh case of forgery, criminal conspiracy and insulting criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against her.

"This sequence of events has sent a chilling message for the practice of law in the courts and for the rule of law in the country. It appears that a petitioner or a witness, who diligently pursues a cause in the courts, runs a risk of being "put in the dock” if the court deems the cause as devoid of merits," the lobby said while asking Supreme Court to suo motu clarify that its judgement in the Zakia Jafri case was not intended to have any adverse consequences on Setalvad, Sreekumar and others.

The letter cited a specific part from the SC judgement: "... At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge. The falsity of their claims had been fully exposed by the SIT after a thorough investigation. Intriguingly, the present proceedings have been pursued for last 16 years (from submission of complaint dated 8.6.2006 running into 67 pages and then by filing protest petition dated 15.4.2013 running into 514 pages) including with the audacity to question the integrity of every functionary involved in the process of exposing the devious stratagem adopted (to borrow the submission of learned counsel for the SIT), to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design. As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law."

In response, the lobby said that they refuse to believe that the apex court really intended, to sanction in advance, the course of retribution that the ruling government has chosen to pursue. "Even during the emergency, the Supreme Court did not imprison those who sought to use legal processes, by appealing to it. The court may have failed to stand up for the citizen in ADM Jabalpur, but it did not kick down those who chose to fight for citizens' causes in court," the letter read.

"We call upon the court, to suo-motu clarify that the above-quoted paragraph in its judgment, was not intended to have any adverse consequences whatsoever. The absence of such clarification may lead to further consequences when bail is sought, by those whom we believe to have been unjustly imprisoned," it added.

The signatories include former Patna high court judge Anjana Prakash, former Allahabad high court judge Amar Saran, Indira Jaising, Ramachandra Guha, Avani Bansal, Anand Grover, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Hegde, Kavita Krishnan and others.

'This is not a correct approach': BJP

Reacting to the letter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and senior Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Bhatia said that everybody should respect the law of the land. Stating that there is evidence against the accused persons, he said that the agencies are doing their job. "It is their habit to right such letter which has no value," he said.

Senior lawyer Nalin Kohli, who is also BJP national spokesperson, said that writing a letter is not the correct approach. He also said that everyone should bow down before the law.

"No one should ask the Supreme Court to write or rewrite its own judgement. Did the person who was in the eye of the storm, the then Chief Minister - did he write any letters? This is not a correct approach, and now judges must get defensive. We must bow down to the law," he said.