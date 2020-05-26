Last Updated:

Locals Pelt Stones & Torch Vehicles In Odisha's Rourkela; Demand Lockdown Lifting; WATCH

A scuffle broke out between locals and the police followed by violent clashes at Odisha's Rourkela district as the people demanded the lifting of the lockdown

A scuffle broke out between locals and the police officials followed by violent clashes at Odisha's Rourkela district as the people demanded the lifting of the lockdown in the area. Agitated with the stringent lockdown norms, the locals resorted to stone-pelting at the police personnel, torching vehicles, and damaging public property. Slogans were also raised against the government, demanding the lifting of lockdown in the district. Police used water-cannons to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

