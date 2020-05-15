Lockdown Flouted In Karnataka's Ramanagara As Hundreds Attend Religious Fair, Watch

In a major violation of Covid-19 lockdown norms, people in Karnataka's Ramnagara district swarmed into a temple on Thursday. The incident took place in the village of Kulvandanahalli in Kanakapura taluk of Ramnagara district when people attended a fair that was held at the temple of Maramma Devi. While the social distancing norms were violated, people in the video are seen without masks, they also performed rituals, reportedly to get rid of the deadly Coronavirus. Sources said that no permission was sought for the fair.

Earlier on April 16, in another violation of lockdown in the state, thousands came out to participate in a religious procession in Kalaburagi district. Videos from the Siddalingeshwara fair showed people pulling a chariot. The participants were seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder as they pulled the towering chariot. A case was registered by the District Police.

