Jammu Babus Have 'retirement Party' In Blatant Covid Lockdown Violation; Run From Republic

Amid the lockdown when the nation grapples to contain the spread of the virus, a shocking violation incident has come to light in Jammu and Kashmir. Flouting lockdown protocol, government officials in the union territory were found organising a retirement party. The party seemed to be on the occasion of the retirement of the senior official from the Roads and Building Department.

Several officials were then seen escaping from the Republic Media Network's camera when confronted with questions for flouting the lockdown. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported 565 COVID-19 infected cases of which 176 have been cured of the virus while 8 have succumbed to it as the nation is moving towards the culmination of the extended lockdown. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended 4G internet services during the lockdown as it opined that 4G services are used to circulate provocative and false videos, messages in no time, thus, disturbing the law and order situation in the valley.