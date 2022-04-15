Lohardaga Violence: SIT Launches Probe, SDO Claims 'sleeper Cells' Behind Communal Clash

Concerning the communal violence reported in two districts of Jharkhand on Sunday evening during Ram Navami processions, Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Arvind Kumar Lal stated that a special investigation team (SIT) will conduct a probe into the outbreak of violence. SDO Arvind Kumar mentioned that the case investigation is done on various subjects and further work in the direction of maintaining peace and order in the Lohardaga district.

"In Lohardaga, the sleeper cell works to disturb peace and law and order by staying in different places. It is not merely a clash between two communities but probably was provoked by the sleeper cells backed by terrorist organisations”, said Lohardaga Sub-Divisional Officer.

The communal violence that broke out in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district had left one person dead and 12 injured.

Lohardaga violence

On Sunday, alleged stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession led to clashes between two groups in the Lohardaga district. Eight people, which included those from both groups, suffered injuries and three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Another instance of communal violence was seen in the Bermo area of the Bokaro district.

Incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the Ram Navami fair on Sunday in Hirahi-Hendlaso village of Lohardaga district at around 5.30 pm. The clashes broke out after some people started pelting stones at the crowd during the Ram Navami procession in the area which resulted in injuring more than half a dozen people.

After both the sides continued the attack, tension escalated, more than a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van were set on fire at the fair. Also, two houses were set ablaze near Bhogta Garden.

As per the PTI report, Superintendent of Police, R Ramkumar has said that about 14 FIRs have been registered and eight persons arrested so far in connection with the incident.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)