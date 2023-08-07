Lok Sabha Clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 | Key Highlights

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 was cleared by Lok Sabha, a Bill which lays down the obligations of the entities handling and processing data as well as the rights of individuals. It was approved by a voice vote amidst slogan shouting by the members of the opposition over the Manipur violence.

While moving the data protection bill for consideration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said opposition members are not worried for issues such as public welfare and the protection of people's personal data, and are therefore raising slogans.

The Bill which came after six years of the apex court stating the "Right to Privacy" as a fundamental right, has certain provisions to put an end to the misuse of users' data by online platforms.

Highlights of the Data Protection Bill

Under this bill, a person who would be found violating norms could be penalised with a maximum penalty of Rs 250 crore and a minimum of Rs 50 crore and it will be applied to the processing of digital personal data within India where such data is collected online or offline and is digitised. Also, it would be applied to such processing outside the country if it is used for offering goods or services in India.

The personal data used could be used only for a lawful motive upon the permission of the individual. However, consent is not needed for specific legitimate use like sharing of data by the individual or processing by the State for necessary purposes such as permits, licenses, benefits, and services.

Data fiduciaries are required to maintain the accuracy of data and protect the data once it has been used after processing. The crucial bill also permits some important rights to fetch data, seek correction and erasure, and grievance redressal.

In the interest of the relevant grounds such as state, public order, and prevention of offences, the Union government could also exempt government agencies from the application of provisions of the Bill.

The Centre will also be forming the Data Protection Board of India to look into the non-compliance with the norms of the Bill.

(With inputs from PRS India)