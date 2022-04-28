Lok Sabha Committee Seeks Mumbai Police's Report On Navneet Rana's Custodial Abuse Claims

Trouble continued mounting for Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana after the couple was arrested for voicing plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence. In the latest, the Lok Sabha Committee of Privileges has sought a report from the Mumbai Police after the independent legislator's letter citing inhuman treatment in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs was quick to respond and sought a report from CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Rana has alleged Mumbai Police hurled 'most filthy language and several fits of abuse on the ground of belonging to the Scheduled Caste'.

Lok Sabha Committee asks Mumbai Police's report

In Rana's complaint letter, addressed to LS Speaker Om Birla and accessed by Republic TV, Navneet had alleged, "I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided."

Following the complaint accusing authorities of ill-treatment, the Mumbai Police Commissioner (CP) released video footage of the Rana couple having tea in jail. However, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant on Tuesday countered Police's claim, contending that the Amravati MP was at Khar police station the entire night and transferred to Santacruz Police station lock up at 1 am and asked the CP to release the CCTV footage of the Santacruz Police station instead, alleging she was ill-treated at the said location.

"Why doesn’t the CP call for the CCTV recordings of Santacruz police station lockup also before responding to the grievance made?" the lawyer said.

Rana couple arrested

The Hanuman Chalisa row sparked after MNS President Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which he warned against playing the Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the Rana couple announced to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police even after having withdrawn the decision.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana continue to remain in judicial custody after being denied immediate relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday. The court will hear their bail pleas on April 29.