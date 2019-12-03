Justice For Disha: Lone Witness Recounts Hyderabad Horror; Narrates Phone Call To Police

Amid nationwide protest and demand of death penalty for rapists, Republic TV spoke to the lone witness in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. The witness said that he saw something burning in the morning and assumed that people have lit fire due to winter season. He then stated that when he was returning after two hours, he spotted that it was a human body burning.

The lone witness said: "In the morning, I saw that there is something burning. I thought its winter season so people might have lit fire to keep themselves warm. When I was returning I saw a body then I went home and I called the cops."

He spoke about how he informed the Police and the time till when he was present at the scene. "In 15 mins, Police called me to the location, they asked me what I have seen. I told them whatever I saw. I did not have my mobile, I went home and called," he said. He added, "I was here till 12 after calling Police at 7. When her parents came, they identified the body, then we went. This area is deserted. In the morning you find people going to work, etc, but after 9 PM you won't see people in this area."

DCW chief demands death penalty

Demanding justice for 27-year-old Hyderabad Doctor who was raped and murdered, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday visited Rajghat and said that she will sit on a fast until justice is ensured to the victim. Speaking to media, Maliwal said that she has written to the Prime Minister demanding implementation of laws. She also said that fast track courts should be set up. Earlier in the day, she had tweeted saying that she will continue her fast unto death until Centre does not bring in a system that ensures hanging of rapist within 6 months.

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

