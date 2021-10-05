Loni civic body’s ex-chief, two others denied bail in gangrape case

Ghaziabad, Oct 4 (PTI) A Ghaziabad court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Loni municipality's former chairman Manoj Dhama and his two accomplices, arrested for allegedly gangraping a woman along with three others.

District and Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha rejected the bail plea of the trio ruling that the accused are influential persons and on being enlarged on bail at this juncture, they may try to hamper probe and influence witnesses, prosecution counsel Rajesh Chandra Sharma said.

Manoj Dhama, a BJP leader and the husband of present Loni Municipality chairperson Ranjita Dhama, had been arrested along with five others, on September 17 on charges of gangraping and threatening a rape victim in February this year, District Government Counsel Sharma said.

They all are presently lodged in Dasna Jail under judicial custody, he added.

The five other accused arrested in the case are Shobhit Malik, Satyendra Chauhan, Vikas Panwar, Deepak Dhama and Rahul Dhama, said Sharma.

The two others who were denied bail by the court are Shobhit Malik and Deepak Dhama, he said, adding the court rejected their bail pleas after hearing arguments of both the prosecution counsel and defence counsel Parvinder Nagar.

Detailing about the case, the government counsel said one of Dhama’s associates Inderjit had earlier raped a woman in 2018, following which the police had arrested him on a complaint lodged by her.

She was gang-raped by the six on February 21, 2019, shortly after she returned home from the office of the Loni deputy superintendent of police, where she had gone to pursue her case, Sharma said.

The six visited her home and sought to exert pressure on her to refused to withdraw the case against Inderjit him and they gang-raped her as she refused to buckle under their pressure, he added.

The FIR against Dhama and others were lodged after the intervention of Ghaziabad’s subordinate judiciary and the Allahabad High Court, he said. PTI CORR RAX RAX

