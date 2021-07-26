Lookout Circular Issued Against Akali Dal's Manjinder Sirsa, Delhi Police Informs Court

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi Police informed a local court on Monday. Sirsa is currently being investigated into alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary-general of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The step was taken by Police in compliance with the court's earlier direction. "In continuation of the previous status report submitted before the court and in compliance of order dated July 9 of the court, it is submitted that LOC of alleged Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been opened. The investigation of the case is in progress," Delhi Police said.

In the last hearing, the court had asked the Delhi Police to ensure that the SAD leader does not flee the county in between the investigation. The court had passed the decision after the complainant's advocate claimed that Sirsa "is a flight risk." Delhi Police had, however, told the court that the Look Out Circular against the accused people had not been opened as they were cooperating in the investigations.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, which is investigating the case, had said in the report that "allegations of unjustified payments from Golak Funds to M/s Raja Tent and Decorators and other companies are being probed along with other misappropriation through bogus bills".

The case against Sirsa

In November 2020, a Delhi court had directed the EOW of the Delhi Police to register the FIR for purported embezzlement of gurdwara funds during Sirsa's tenure as the secretary-general of the DSGMC. Sirsa and other individuals have been accused of making huge unreasonable payments of around Rs. 1 crore for the purchase of tarpaulin, tents and blankets from sham companies. The case, which was filed on the complaint of Bhupinder Singh, a SAD (Delhi) member, has been registered under Sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

