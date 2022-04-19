Loudspeaker Row: DGP & Mumbai CP To Formulate New Guidelines, Informs Maharasthra HM Patil

Maharashtra director general of police and Mumbai police commissioner will prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers which will be issued in the next few days, said state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday.

Walse Patil's comments came amid the demand raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the BJP for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

"The state's director general of police (Rajnish Seth) and Mumbai CP (Sanjay Pandey) will sit together and prepare guidelines (over the use of loudspeakers) for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them," he told reporters.

The minister also said there is no time limit for issuing guidelines on loudspeakers, as talks with all stakeholders need to be held. "There is no need to go to the Cabinet for this. Field level input will be taken and the government will take action," he said.

Regarding his meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, Patil said "We discussed the law and order situation in the state."

Maharashtra tweaks loudspeaker rule

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra Home Ministry announced restrictions on the use of loudspeakers at religious places. The latest order makes it mandatory to seek permission for using loudspeakers from May 3.

The Nashik administration has already ordered all religious institutions to seek permission for using loudspeakers. The last date to seek permission is May 3, after which loudspeakers will be confiscated from all religious sites that do not have the necessary permission. Moreover, if anyone is heard playing loudspeakers beyond the allowed decibel level, a formal inquiry will be initiated.

Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth has called for a meeting with all the commissioners across Maharashtra to formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers. IG range officers are scheduled to attend the meeting that will take place via video conferencing.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had earlier issued an ultimatum to the MVA government to remove loudspeakers by May 3, warning that his party would otherwise play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques. The BJP has supported Raj Thackeray's demand.