Loudspeaker Row: Maharashtra PFI President Booked For Giving Provocative Speech Absconding

After the Mumbra Police booked the Maharashtra PFI leader for an illegal gathering, Mumbra PFI President Abdul Shekhani is reported to be absconding. As per the latest update, two teams of Mumbai Police are carrying out the search operation.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Popular Front of India (PFI) Mumbra President, Mateen Shekhani under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. He was booked for holding an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave an inciting speech.

On April 16, several Popular Front of India activists held an unauthorised protest in front of a mosque and so were booked in the Mumbra area of Thane district, a police official said. The activists were also booked under sections 188, 37(3), and 135 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that the PFI had sought permission to hold a meeting to discuss the issue of violence on April 10 as well as the loudspeakers issue. However, the permission was not approved by the Mumbra police. Despite this, the PFI held the meeting and instigated the people.

Maharashtra PFI leader and Raj Thackery clash over loudspeaker ban

In response to MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s statement on the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, the PFI Mumbra President, Matim Shekhani claimed, “If you touch even a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the forefront".

Speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume, in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

Stating that Muslims are oppressed in the country, Shekhani said that some people want to disturb the atmosphere of Mumbra. citing the phrase as the organisation's slogan, Shekhani said, "If you trouble us, we won't leave you".

A memorandum was also given to the Senior Police Inspector (PI) of Mumbra Police Station Ashok Narayan Kadlak after the protest was over.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist Islamic organization in India that, though not banned, has been under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(Image: RepublicWorld)