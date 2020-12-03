Love Jihad Legislation In UP & Uttarakhand Challenged In SC; PIL Hints At Potential Misuse

In a big development, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the legislation passed against 'Love Jihad' in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Advocate Vishal Thakre, advocate Abhay Singh Yadav and law researcher Pranvesh have petitioned against the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. They argued that the government could not pass any law which curtails the fundamental rights, which are considered a part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

Contending that the aforesaid legal framework violates the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, they opined that it will create fear in society. Moreover, the petitioners stated that the ordinance can become a potent tool in the hands of bad elements to falsely implicate persons who are not involved in 'Love Jihad'. Citing Article 254 of the Constitution which gives primacy to laws passed by the Parliament, he called upon the state governments to rethink their decision to enact laws against 'Love Jihad'.

Here is the prayer in the petition:

In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, it is most respectfully prayed that this Hon'ble Court may be pleased to:-

a) That this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to allow the present petition, Under Article 32 Of The Constitution Of India Read With Order XXXVIII, Rule 12 (1) (D) & 2 of The Supreme Court Rules, 2013 to issue an Writ of Mandamus directing/ declaring the provisions of the Ordinance/s “The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition Of Unlawful Conversion Of Religion Ordinance, 2020 And The Uttarakhand Freedom Of Religion Act, 2018 to be ultra-virus, and direct the Authorities not to give effect to the Ordinance passed by the concerned State Governments.

b) This Hon’ble Court be pleased to issue a direction to the Respondents directing them to not to give effect to impugned provisions/ordinance and withdraw the same or in the alternative modify the said bill as the Court deems fit and /or

c) Pass such other and further order or orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case.

Governments move to outlaw 'Love Jihad'

As per some organizations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. Moreover, he stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

Under the UP ordinance, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail. On the other hand, the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 outlaws an "attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage". A person found guilty of this crime faces a jail term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend up to 7 years. The Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam governments have announced that they too will enact a law against 'Love Jihad'.

