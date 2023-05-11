Third Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple Within A Week, Five Arrested

A low-intensity explosion rent the still of the night in Amritsar, occurring near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, police said.

The explosion was suspected to have taken place Wednesday midnight behind the Guru Ramdas Niwas building, they said.

It is the third explosion in Amritsar within a week.

Police said the area has been sealed and a forensic team has reached.

One person is learned to have been rounded up, said police sources.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said police received an intimation at around midnight that "a loud sound" had been heard.

"It is suspected that there is a possibility that another explosion has taken place.

"It took place behind the building. It has still not been confirmed whether it is a blast or some other incident," Singh told reporters, adding that the FSL (forensic science lab) team is on the spot.

As part of the precautionary measures, we are rounding up suspects and verifying people and investigation is on, he said.

A low-intensity explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on May 6 and then another explosion occurred in the area in less than 30 hours of the first blast.

"Five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly: Punjab police sources

Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved; 5 persons arrested. A press conference will be held in Amritsar," said DGP Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav