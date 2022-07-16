Lucknow: 3 Detained For Allegedly Trying To Recite Sundarkand In Lulu Mall Amid Row

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday detained three people from Lucknow's Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Ramayana's Sundarkand inside the mall premises, after a video of a group of people performing Namaz went viral.

As per the police officials, the three detained individuals who belonged to the Hindu Samaj Party were allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand in Lulu Mall but were detained by the police at the mall's entry. "Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall’s gate. Currently, there’s a peaceful situation," ADCP South, Lucknow, Rajesh Srivastava told ANI on Friday.

Notably, on Friday, police also registered an FIR against unidentified people on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha amid the row over Namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow.

Namaz performed in Lucknow's Lulu Mall

Controversy erupted when a recently viral video showed people doing Namaz in the Lulu Mall in Lucknow. Reacting to this, the mall management took cognisance of the incident and an FIR was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station on Thursday night.

It is pertinent to mention that the members of a right-wing Hindu group filed a police complaint and also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Sundarkand near the mall on Friday as a counter to Namaz.

Earlier, some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest. "People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people from other communities to offer prayers," ABHM spokesperson Sishir Chaturvedi said.

Notably, the case has been registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. It is significant to point out that the mall was recently inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group.