Lucknow Civil Hospital Employees Party, Whip Each Other With Belts; Investigation Launched

In a big development, a video from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow went viral wherein the employees of the government Civil hospital were seen celebrating in a party in the OPD area of the hospital. As per the visuals, the hospital staff were seen in a bizarre kind of celebration by beating and whipping each other with belts. Notably, as per the information, the patients had to face the commotion and inconvenience in Lucknow's Civil hospital because of the celebration by the hospital staff overnight.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has taken cognisance of the matter and has immediately constituted a joint inquiry committee of Director of Civil Hospital, Lucknow and Additional Director, Lucknow Division, to investigate into the matter.

Speaking to ANI over the viral video of Civil Hospital, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Monday said, "I got the information regarding the incident through the video. Last night, I have given orders for the high-level inquiry in the matter. After the report, we will take strict action and won’t spare anyone."

In his tweet on Sunday, Patha said, "Taking cognisance of the video of the inconvenience caused to the patients admitted in Civil Hospital, Lucknow by tarnishing the dignity and sanctity of the hospital, I constituted a joint inquiry committee of Director, Civil Hospital, Lucknow and Additional Director, Lucknow Division and investigated the whole matter. Adding further he said, " Taking strict action against the culprits, orders have been given to make available the action taken report within 2 days."

सिविल अस्पताल,लखनऊ में कर्मचारियों द्वारा चिकित्सालय की गरिमा व शुचिता को धूमिल कर भर्ती मरीजों को होने वाली असुविधा के वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए मैंने निदेशक,

सिविल अस्पताल,लखनऊ एवं अपर निदेशक,लखनऊ मंडल की संयुक्त जांच समिति गठित कर पूरे मामले की जाँचकर — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) August 7, 2022

'Yogi govt not going to tolerate irresponsible behaviour': BJP

Speaking to Republic, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh called the incident "unfortunate" and said that the Yogi Aditynath-led government will not tolerate any irresponsible behaviour at any government premises.

"The deputy chief minister has already given his reaction to this incident. The incident is very unfortunate. As the employee of the hospital, it was not expected from them. If they have to celebrate any sort of celebration then they have to do it at their own place, not in the hospital. Yogi government is not going to tolerate any irresponsible behaviour on government premises. So definitely strict action will be taken as Deputy CM said," Anila Singh told Republic.