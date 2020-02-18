Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash Writes To Police Commissioner, Seeks Proper Security At Courts

Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday wrote to city Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey, asking him to provide standard security in courts. The DM's letter to the police commissioner comes three days after Bar Association General Secretary Jitu Yadav, along with a few others, were arrested for the hurling of a crude bomb at lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi's chamber in a Lucknow court complex on Thursday.

"The security of the collectorate must be ensured as there are 12 courts which function within the collectorate complex. These courts usually hear sensitive matters -- like land, graft, murder, and corruption. Litigants along with their advocates usually remain present there in the courts," the DM said in the letter.

"This often leads to tense situations. Hence, there should be proper security as per the prescribed standards," he added.

Blast at court premises

Earlier on February 13, an explosion took place on the premises of the Wazirganj Civil Court at around 12.30 pm. A crude bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi. As per reports, one person has sustained major injuries while the injuries on two others are minor. Incidentally, the location of the blast is near the Lucknow Collectorate and barely a kilometer away from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The police also recovered three live crude bombs. Subsequently, the Delhi police beefed up security at all courts in the national capital.

Police start probe

The police began their investigation by questioning Sanjeev Lodhi on his version of events. Meanwhile, the court premises were flooded with unhappy advocates slamming security arrangements in the area. One of the lawyers said that the audacity of goons have reached to such an extent that advocates are feeling insecure even within court premises. "There was murder inside the court premises just months ago but no improvement in the security by the government," the lawyer said.

