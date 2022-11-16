Lucknow Murder: Nidhi's Kin Protest With Her Corpse; Demand Action Against Sufian

After a suspected case of love jihad came to light in Lucknow, with Sufian killing his girlfriend Nidhi Gupta, the bereaved family protested on the roads on Wednesday. The family, reluctant to cremate the mortal remains, said that they would continue with their protest until Nidhi gets justice, demanding the strictest of actions against Sufian.

"The police questioned us and assured us that the culprit of Nidhi, Sufian will be arrested in 2 hours. But we haven't yet got any information. We want justice for Nidhi...Sufian should be brought before us," said a family member. Another member said, "We will not move, bring him here."

Family protests with the victim's body over the Lucknow alleged love-jihad murder ; demands demonstrable action against accused; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/n9gNtfBjRy — Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022

Jilted lover pushes girlfriend to death

As per reports, Nidhi was being harassed by Sufian, for which, she along with her mother, elder sister and uncle confronted him and complained to his family. While the two families were having the discussion, a fight broke out between Nidhi and Sufian, and he pushed her from the fourth floor. She was rushed to the King George's Medical University trauma centre where doctors declared her brought dead. The family thereafter lodged an FIR.

Speaking to media persons, ADCP West Lucknow Chirajeevnath Sinha confirmed the news, saying, "A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after encountering a fight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family's statement in the matter and the investigation is underway."