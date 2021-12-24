Ludhiana Blast Triggers Alert In Jammu & Kashmir; Security Raised At High Court Premises

In the aftermath of the Ludhiana blast that jolted the nation on December 23, authorities have beefed up security and channelling in Jammu and Kashmir as well. Sources informed Republic TV that armed forces are deployed at the J&K High Court and district courts to keep the law and order under the scanner.

As per sources, a multi-agency security grid has been put in place and each vehicle heading towards court premises are thoroughly checked. Also, CRPF personnel are stationed at the entrance across courts in the UT while face scanners, multi-layer metal detectors and high-resolution CCTV cameras that are installed in court complexes are being regulated.

With an objective to prevent terror activities or any untoward incident, Jammu and Kashmir's security is currently 'full-proof', Republic TV's top source stated.

Blast in Ludhiana court complex kills two

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups. The collaboration of the ISI and pro-Khalistani groups is for executing terror attacks or provoking fights between religious groups in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the report mentioned.

J&K Forces eliminate terrorist in Anantnag two days after ASI was killed by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir security forces eliminated a terrorist in an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. As per the J&K Police, the gunfight broke out on Friday at Mumanhal (Arwani) area and after nearly five hours of battle, a terrorist was gunned down. Terror attacks in J&K have been rife in recent times, and hence, the beefing up of security in the UT's court premises does not come as a surprise.

According to Republic Media Network's on-ground sources, a search and cordon operation was launched based on inputs on terrorists' presence in the area. The terrorists were given a chance to surrender, however, they fired at the J&K security personnel in an endeavour to escape.