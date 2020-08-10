Nurses Of Ludhiana Hospital Protest Over Long Working Hours & Unpaid Salaries

On Sunday, the nurses of a private hospital located in Ludhiana, Punjab protested against the management over long work hours and unpaid salaries. The protest was organised after the nurses allegedly faced unfair treatment at the hospital.

Nurses vs Hospital

The nurses took a stand against a Ludhiana hospital management committee, following al altercation in which they accused the management of forcing them to work double shifts amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The nurses belonged to SPS Apollo Hospital, Ludhiana, Punjab. Health workers from the hospital chose to protest after allegedly being threatened with termination by the hospital management.

"Management is forcing us to work in two shifts in a row while wearing PPE kits. When we go to HR, they threaten us to terminate our employment," said a protestor. "They should pay us on time. It would be very difficult for us to work in two shifts. We are protesting for our rights," said another protestor.

Coronavirus in Punjab

Punjab's Ludhiana district reported 246 new confirmed coronavirus case and 10 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Deputy Commissioner Varinder Singh said the number of coronavirus cases that are being cured in Ludhiana is increasing every day under the "Mission Fateh".

"Sincere efforts are being made to keep people safe from COVID-19. Till date, a total of 71,998 samples have been taken, out of which report of 70,579 samples has been received, of 64,960 samples is negative and report of 1,419 samples is pending," said Deputy Commissioner Varinder Singh. "The total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 5,032, while 587 patients are related to other districts/states," he added.

Currently, Punjab has 22,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 7,486 are active and 14,880 have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in Punjab is at 562.

Healthcare workers protest in Bengaluru

In a similar incident, on August 7, a healthcare worker in Bengaluru also went on a strike owing to low pay. The corona warriors of the city, the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers of Bengaluru went on a strike at the city's Maurya Circle on Friday. They demanded a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 per month, a pension of Rs 10,000 per month as well as safety gear for frontline workers.

ASHA workers of Sahebganj in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district protested and asked for their dues to be paid and for a raise in their salaries. These protests by the healthcare workers was a part of two days nationwide walk-out called by central trade unions.

