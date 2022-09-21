Lumpy Skin Disease: Protestors Perform 'havan' Outside DM's Office In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

A day after a massive crackdown in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan as the BJP staged a protest against Gehlot‘s government over the increasing number of deaths of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease, several people of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur staged a protest outside the District Magistrate’s office disrupting law and order situation in the area.

On Wednesday morning, several people performed a ‘havan’ outside the District Collectorate office in Jodhpur. They submitted a memorandum to register their protest against the Lumpy Skin Disease affecting cattle in the state.

People protesting and performing 'havan' outside the District Collectorate office in Jodhpur. Twitter/@ANI

BJP holds mega protest against Gehlot-led Rajasthan government

On Tuesday, a huge crowd of saffron party workers gathered outside the Vidhan Sabha in Jaipur and clashed with the police. Several workers were seen waving the party flags, forcefully breaking the barricades, and chanting anti-government slogans. Rajasthan BJP senior members also took part in the protest.

State party chief Satish Poonia and state youth wing president Himanshu Sharma actively participated in the protest. Poonia was seen climbing atop a police barricade during the protest but was later stopped by the police.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia climbs atop a police barricade during the party's protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur over the death of thousands of cattle in the state due to lumpy skin disease pic.twitter.com/7lnanlvfOs — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

As per the central government's report, over 67,000 cattle have died since the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease in July, prompting a massive effort to vaccinate cattle in over eight states with the most cases of the disease. Rajasthan is the only state where the number of cattle death has been reported as 600-700 per day whereas it is less than 100 in a single day elsewhere.

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy skin disease is an infectious viral disease of cattle, which often occurs in epizootic form. The disease is characterized by the eruption of nodules in the skin, which may cover the whole of the animal's body. Thousands of cattle have died due to the disease in more than eight states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

According to a report by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) disease is caused by a virus called the Capripoxvirus and is “an emerging threat to livestock worldwide”. It is genetically related to the goatpox and sheeppox virus family.