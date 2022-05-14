Madhya Pradesh: 3 Police Officers Slain By Poachers; CM Announces Rs 1 Cr Ex Gratia To Kin

In a breaking development from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, three police personnel were fired upon by poachers late Friday night. The incident happened while the police officers were approaching the forest following which, the poachers suddenly started firing directly at them.

During the clash which broke out in the forest under the limits of Aaron Police Station in Guna, the sub-inspector of Aaron Police Station, the head constable, and a constable died on the spot.

Briefing about the incident, Guna SP Rajeev Mishra stated that the officers were killed after the police team was attacked by poachers in the forest under the Aaron police station's jurisdiction. On the other hand, the injured driver of the police vehicle, Lakhan Giri, while speaking on the incident, said, "We were coming from that side and suddenly heard bullet firing. They started firing on us, but I don't know how many were there."

Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 Cr to kin of police personnel

Expressing grief upon the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces an ex-gratia of Rs 1 Crore each to the families of the police personnel who were attacked by poachers in Guna. He also called for an emergency meeting on Saturday morning at his residence. Tweeting about the same, the Chief Minister's Office stated, "Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take a high-level emergency meeting at 9.30 am at the residence regarding the unfortunate incident that happened late night in Guna. The meeting will be attended by senior police officers including Home Minister Narottam Mishra Ji, CS, DGP, ADG, and PS Home."

However, senior officers of the Guna administration will virtually join the meeting due to not being in Bhopal.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Narottam Mishra condemned killing of four police personnel and stated that stern actions will be taken against the culprits.

"Police got the information of 7-8 hooligans following the police officials surrounded them. However, they started firing immediately after that. I am in contact with DGP and other police officials. Three brave police officers have been martyred in the firing of criminals near Guna. They will not be spared as strictest actions will be taken against them", Mishra said. He further informed that CM Chouhan is himself looking into the matter.

Image: Shutterstock/ANI