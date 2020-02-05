Madhya Pradesh: 7 Farmers Lynched On Rumours Of Being 'child-abducters', 1 Dead

On February 5, seven people were brutally lynched in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh after they were accused of being child abductors. The incident took place in Khirkiya village and Borlai village where the seven farm labourers were thrashed due to a financial dispute between them and the villagers.

The personal dispute went public after the villagers managed to gather a huge mob to beat them up, spreading rumours that they had come to the village as 'child-lifters.' One of the farmers succumbed to his injuries, while two of the remaining six are in critical condition.

"It was actually a matter of lending and borrowing money, the labourers had allegedly taken an advance but not worked. The Khirkiya village people had called them in the name of money and then pelted stones on them. After which they were chased to Borlai village. During the lynching, one person died on the spot," said the police inspector in charge.

Even as police arrived the mob did not stop beating the labourers. The police stated that they faced some difficulties in controlling the crowd. The mob also set the car in which the labourers travelled on fire. The SP that stated mainly 3 people have been held in relation to the lynching. Section 307 and 302 have been charged against them.

